3 aides of Goldy Brar held

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 13

The Bathinda police claim to have busted a gang involved in extortion with the arrest of three persons. A .32-bore pistol and four cartridges were seized from the accused.

The police said the accused—Gurdit Singh, Sunil Kumar and Rohit Kumar, all residents of Faridkot—were close to Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and worked for Malaysia-based gangster Vicky. It was on the instructions of Vicky that the accused threw bottle bombs at liquor shops in Kotkapura and Faridkot. The police produced the accused in the court and secured thier remand.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said on October 5, a joint operation was launched by the Civil Lines police and a CIA 1 team after a tip-off that a youth in a Scorpio was roaming in the city with an intention to commit crime. The joint team nabbed the accused from Ring Road near the Army Cantonment.

