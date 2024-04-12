3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

Muktsar, April 12
A man, his parents and a friend lost their lives after the car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree near Buttar Shrinh village on Bathinda road in Muktsar district Friday morning.
Sources said that the deceased were identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi, his father Darshan Singh Dhillon, mother Jaswinder Kaur, all from Muktsar town and friend Jaskaran Singh.
They were returning from Rama Mandi in Bathinda district, when the driver of the car lost control over it and the fatal road accident took place.
Jaskaran's wife is seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in Muktsar town.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata
Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...
Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi
Says no senior IAS officer being posted in Delhi, bureaucrat...
DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal
His statement came hours after SAD leader Sikandar Singh Mal...
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore
Sikhs form a 6.2 per cent of the total population in Pakista...