3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 12

A man, his parents and a friend lost their lives after the car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree near Buttar Shrinh village on Bathinda road in Muktsar district Friday morning.

Sources said that the deceased were identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi, his father Darshan Singh Dhillon, mother Jaswinder Kaur, all from Muktsar town and friend Jaskaran Singh.

They were returning from Rama Mandi in Bathinda district, when the driver of the car lost control over it and the fatal road accident took place.

Jaskaran's wife is seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in Muktsar town.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Muktsar