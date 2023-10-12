3 of BKI-backed terror module held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

The Amritsar (Rural) police in a joint operation with the city police and the State Special Operation Cell today arrested three operatives of US-based criminal Harpreet Singh from Ajnala for planning target killings in Punjab. The police have seized two pistols, three magazines and 11 bullets from them. They were produced before the Ajnala sub-division court, which sent them to police remand.

The police officials revealed that Harpreet, who hails from Pachhia village in Ramdas area here, and his two accomplices Harbir Singh and Navroop Singh, also from the same area and currently living in the USA, were in touch with Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh, member, Babar Khalsa International outfit. Harvinder has already been designated as a terrorist by the Indian Government.

Meanwhile, DGP, Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav has confirmed the arrest of Jaswinder Singh of Ramdas, Lovepreet Singh of Pandori village (Ramdas) and Gurpartap Singh of Jassar village (Ramdas) in a social media message.

Besides, the police have also booked their three accomplices. As per the FIR registered with Ajnala police, the group had recently received a consignment of weapons from across the Indo-Pak border and were planning to target various political and socio-religious leaders in different parts of Punjab. The informer had told the police that the armed persons were roaming in a Swift car.