Rs 4 crore grant for watershed-based projects in state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Punjab Soil and Water Conservation Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, on Friday, handed over grants worth more than Rs 4 crore for the development of 7 watershed-based projects, which are being implemented in Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, SBS Nagar, SAS Nagar and Rupnagar. The total cost of these projects is said to be Rs 80 crore.

The Cabinet Minister interacted with the members of Watershed Committees, Farmer Produce Organisations and Self Help Groups at the Soil Conservation Complex, Mohali, and advocated for the development of agriculture-allied sectors such as dairy, piggery, goatry, poultry, bee-keeping to help farmers have an income source all year round. Jouramajra also encouraged the expansion of the area under organic cultivation by promoting adaptive seeds, local manures, vermi-composts, etc.

