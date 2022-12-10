750 Agniveers from Mansa district, highest in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Mansa, December 9

As many as 750 youth from the district have qualified for recruitment as Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme.

1.35 LAKH vacancies in armed forces The three services are short of 1.35 lakh personnel

Maximum 1.18 lakh vacancies in Army, as per government data provided in the LS

Total shortage in the Navy stands at 11,587 (till Sept 30)

The number of vacant posts in IAF (airmen and non-combatant) is 5,819 (as on Nov 1)

Deputy Commissioner Baldeep Kaur said under the scheme, the district was on top in the state with 750 youth qualifying for the Army. She congratulated the youth and their families. She said they would leave for their training centres on December 20. After training, they will go to their regiment and render service for the security of the country. The Deputy Commissioner said after serving for four years, 25 per cent Agniveers would get a chance to be retained in the Army.

She said after their retirement, the government would provide due financial benefits to the youth. They would be eligible to get jobs in civil society. A youth, who was among those selected, said he was hoping that he would get a chance to continue in the Army after four years.

