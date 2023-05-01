AAP misleading people over relief to farmers, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Tribune News Service

Kukkar Pind (Jalandhar), April 30

Senior Congress leader and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi today claimed that AAP was misleading people on crop compensation.

He claimed that the Congress had announced Rs 17,000 per acre crop damage compensation for farmers and also paid 10 per cent to labourers. But AAP, while compensating them with Rs 15,000, was claiming that it had increased compensation by 25 per cent.

Channi also said the Congress removed Capt Amarinder Singh because he didn’t bring the culprits of beadbi (sacrilege) cases to justice, however, CM Bhagwant Mann had been unable to deliver on the same issue despite a year in power, even though he then blamed the Congress and the Akalis of being in cahoots over the issue.

Channi made these comments while addressing a campaign meeting at Kukkar Pind in Jalandhar Cantt. He was accompanied by Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh in favour of canddiate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary.

Adressing people, Channi said, the CM had told people he was farmers’ son but he deceived them. I had given compensation of Rs 17,000 to farmers per acre. He announced Rs 15,000. Then he had claimed that there was a 25 per cent increase. See how he lied. He deceived even farmers.

Channi added, “During the Congres tenure when cotton crop had been damaged, we gave Rs 17,000 per acre compensation and also gave 10 per cent to labourers. But they lie about these. They won’t give anything, only make tall claims.”

Also taking on CM Bhagwant mann on the beadbi (secrilege) issue, Channi said, “They used to say they will resolve the issue in minutes. We sacked the Captain because he did not resolve it. Why don’t you resolve beadbi issue.”

Channi also said he provided 11 security men to deceased singer Sidhu Moosewala, ‘because I knew diamonds are priceless’. “But they pruned his security.”