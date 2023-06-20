AAP using Vidhan Sabha for political gains, claims BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

The BJP’s Punjab unit today accused the AAP government of misusing the Vidhan Sabha for “cheap political gains”.

The current House session was nothing but the burden on the treasury, said state BJP president Ashwani Sharma. Reminding the government about the ‘Operation Lotus’, he said a case had been registered, but nothing happened after that.

Sharma said the session should be called on detriorating law and order situation and drug problem.