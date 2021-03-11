AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh sentenced in assault case; gets bail

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 23

AAP MLA from Patiala (rural) Dr Balbir Singh and three others, including his wife and son, were sentenced to 3-year rigorous imprisonment by additional chief judicial magistrate Ravi Inder Singh in an 11-year-old assault case here today. The court, however, granted bail to all of them on the spot.

Dr Balbir Singh. Photo Credit: Twitter/@AAPbalbir

According to complainant Paramjeet Kaur, Dr Balbir Singh is the husband of her youngest sister Rupinder Kaur. She said that their father Anup Singh had divided his 109 bigha land in 1984 among three daughters, their mother and himself. She got 22 bighas of land from the division at Tapparian Dial Singh Be Charag village near Chamkaur Sahib, which was usurped by Dr Balbir Singh, alleged Paramjeet Kaur.

She, however, claimed that the land was restored to her on the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court and on June 13, 2011, she along with her husband Wing Commander Mewa Singh (retd) was at the village to irrigate the fields when Dr Balbir Singh along with Rupinder Kaur, their son Rahul Saini and another person, identified as Parminder Singh, attacked them, injuring her husband seriously. Following this, a case under Sections 323, 324, 325, 506, 148 and 149 of IPC was registered against the accused.

Paramjeet Kaur further alleged that Dr Balbir Singh also implicated them in a false case of assault next day on June 14. Advocate Bhupinder Singh Raja, one of the counsels of Paramjeet Kaur said she and her husband Mewa Singh were acquitted in the case registered against them by Dr Balbir Singh on June 14, 2011. Dr Balbir Singh, Rupinder Kaur, Rahul Saini and Parminder Singh were sentenced to 3-year RI by the court for assault on Paramjeet Kaur and Mewa Singh, he said