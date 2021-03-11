AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh sentenced in assault case; gets bail

3 others, including his wife and son, also sentenced

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 23

AAP MLA from Patiala (rural) Dr Balbir Singh and three others, including his wife and son, were sentenced to 3-year rigorous imprisonment by additional chief judicial magistrate Ravi Inder Singh in an 11-year-old assault case here today. The court, however, granted bail to all of them on the spot.

Dr Balbir Singh. Photo Credit: Twitter/@AAPbalbir

According to complainant Paramjeet Kaur, Dr Balbir Singh is the husband of her youngest sister Rupinder Kaur. She said that their father Anup Singh had divided his 109 bigha land in 1984 among three daughters, their mother and himself. She got 22 bighas of land from the division at Tapparian Dial Singh Be Charag village near Chamkaur Sahib, which was usurped by Dr Balbir Singh, alleged Paramjeet Kaur.

She, however, claimed that the land was restored to her on the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court and on June 13, 2011, she along with her husband Wing Commander Mewa Singh (retd) was at the village to irrigate the fields when Dr Balbir Singh along with Rupinder Kaur, their son Rahul Saini and another person, identified as Parminder Singh, attacked them, injuring her husband seriously. Following this, a case under Sections 323, 324, 325, 506, 148 and 149 of IPC was registered against the accused.

Paramjeet Kaur further alleged that Dr Balbir Singh also implicated them in a false case of assault next day on June 14. Advocate Bhupinder Singh Raja, one of the counsels of Paramjeet Kaur said she and her husband Mewa Singh were acquitted in the case registered against them by Dr Balbir Singh on June 14, 2011. Dr Balbir Singh, Rupinder Kaur, Rahul Saini and Parminder Singh were sentenced to 3-year RI by the court for assault on Paramjeet Kaur and Mewa Singh, he said

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

2
Entertainment

Karma is a b***h: Payal Rohatgi mocks at Kangana Ranaut as 'Dhaakad' records low opening

3
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

4
Punjab

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

5
Punjab

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh sentenced in assault case; gets bail

6
Himachal

Unable to repay loans, hotels among 163 Kangra properties stare at auction

7
Sports

Umran always has self belief that he will make it big one day: Father Abdul Rashid

8
Chandigarh

Range Rover mishap in Ambala: Girl sent to judicial custody

9
Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

10
Punjab

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Watch: Exhausted ‘pandit ji’ asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am
Trending

Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Top News

Prolonged high temperatures could worsen inflation, hurt growth: Moody’s

Prolonged high temperatures could worsen inflation, hurt growth: Moody's

Over the longer term, India's highly negative credit exposur...

Thundershower, rain lash north India; causes power blackouts, flights chaos

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...

Navjot Sidhu having boiled vegetables from jail canteen, raises health concern of wheat allergy

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

Has been having only boiled vegetables from the jail canteen...

AAP’s Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh convicted in criminal case; gets 3-year jail term

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh sentenced in assault case; gets bail

3 others, including his wife and son, also sentenced

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves order; verdict expected on Tuesday

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves order; verdict expected on Tuesday

Supreme Court had on May 20 transferred the case to District...

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in Amritsar hospitals

Assistant professors, librarians' front takes out protest march in Amritsar

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps in Amritsar

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

Two Chandigarh travel agents get 4-yr RI in cheating case

Woman, daughter killed in road crash in Greater Noida

Woman, daughter killed in road crash in Greater Noida

Delhi champions in tae kwon do tournament at Dalhousie

Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Body of Delhi tourist found in Parbati river in Himachal after 15 days

Delhi gets unified MCD after a decade

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Punjab youth falling prey to scams by travel agents

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Car falls off Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar, one dies, 4 injured

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas in Hoshiarpur village

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Raw material, goods worth lakhs destroyed in cloth factory blaze in Ludhiana

Navjot Sidhu having boiled vegetables from jail canteen, raises health concern of wheat allergy

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections