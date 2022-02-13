AAP's Sardulgarh candidate booked for poll code violation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Mansa, Feb 12

Sardulgarh Returning Officer-cum-SDM Manisha Rana today said an FIR had been registered against AAP’s Sardulgarh candidate for violating the model code of conduct.

The RO said a flying squad found AAP volunteers holding a roadshow on motorcycles at Fatta Malkaa village near Jhunir in violation of the EC norms. They were joined by the AAP candidate, following which an FIR was registered.

Meanwhile, the AAP has lodged a complaint with the EC and Mohali SHO against BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa for spreading “fake” information against the party. It sought EC’s directions to Sirsa to remove the content from his Twitter handle and an FIR against him. —

#punjab polls