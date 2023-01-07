Acute shortage of doctors in Muktsar district

Tribune News Service

Healthcare services are badly affected in Muktsar, which is one of the worst-affected districts by cancer and hepatitis-C. Against the total 83 posts of general medical officer, just 20 have been filled. It means about 76 per cent of these seats are lying vacant.

Besides, against the sanctioned strength of 97 medical specialists, just 30 posts have been filled. The situation is dismal in rural areas, where all 20 primary health centres (PHCs) are sans any doctor. Sources said some doctors had been deployed at these PHCs, but they, too, were told to work as emergency medical officers in other hospitals.

Sources in the Health Department said the district had 14 posts of medicine specialists, four posts of radiologists and one post of microbiologist, but all were lying vacant.

Further, against the sanctioned posts of 11 surgeons, just two had been filled. Similarly, against the 14 posts of gynaecologist, just three are filled. Likewise, against the sanctioned 14 posts of child specialist, just one seat has been filled. Against the sanctioned eight posts of anaesthetist, just four have been filled. Against the sanctioned four posts of ophthalmologist, just two have been filled. Against the sanctioned posts of four dermatologist, just two have been filled. Against the sanctioned posts of 10 dentist, just five have been filled.

On this, Dr Ranju Singla, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Muktsar, said, “We are facing an acute shortage of doctors, but still are trying our best to provide good services to the public. The issue of vacant posts is in the notice of higher-ups and efforts are being made to fill these soon.”

About the healthcare services in rural areas, she said all 20 Primary Health Centres were presently being run by pharmacists. “The state government is set to open 16 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Muktsar district on January 26. Of these, 14 will be opened in rural areas and two in urban areas after upgrading the existing Primary Health Centres. Presently, the district has two Aam Aadmi Clinics at Bhagsar and Bhundar villages,” said the CMO.

