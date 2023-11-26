Administration failed to resolve issue amicably: Akal Takht

Amritsar, November 25

In the wake of a clash between Nihangs and the police at Sultanpur Lodhi on November 23, Akal Takht Jathedar Raghbir Singh today questioned the role of district administration.

The Jathedar said cops acted without bothering that ‘Akhand Paths’ were underway at Gurdwara Ber Sahib, which was adjacent to Gurdwara Akal Bunga where the clash took place.

He pointed out that the police had entered the gurdwara with their shoes. “The administration should have avoided the clash and may have tried to solve the issue amicably,” he said. — TNS

SIT being formed

Dr S Bhoopathi, DIG, Jalandhar Range, said, “An SIT to probe the incident is being formed under SSP Kapurthala Vatsala Gupta.”

Meanwhile, a video showing a sewadar of Nihang Balbir Singh of Baba Budha Dal being held captive by Nihang Maan Singh’s jatha has also gone viral

#Akal Takht #Sikhs #Sultanpur Lodhi