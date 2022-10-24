African students peddling drugs in Punjab varsities: Ravneet Singh Bittu

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 23

In what may trigger a fresh controversy over the illegal drug trade, the Congress MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, has accused the African students, mainly from Nigeria, of “engineering the growing menace of drug peddling and drug consumption in various universities and other education institutions of Punjab”. In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the firebrand parliamentarian has sought a special survey and action plan to check the illegal activities of such foreign students in the border state.

“I share my deep concern on the growing menace of drug peddling and drug consumption in various universities and other educational institutions of Punjab engineered by some of the foreign students, especially from the African countries like Nigeria, studying in these educational institutions,” Bittu wrote. He said Punjab long had been suffering due to rampant drug abuse, which was a grave public health problem, particularly among the younger generation of the state.