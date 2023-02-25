All households get tap water supply in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

In a major development aimed at realising the “Har Ghar Jal” (water in every home) mission, all households in Punjab have got the tap water supply, the government has confirmed.

With all of its 34,25,723 households connected to tap water supply, Punjab has become the eighth state in the country to achieve the feat, officials have said.

A senior government functionary on Friday said the achievement was made in almost three-and-a-half years after the launch of the PM’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in August 2019.

As per the official figures, as many as 16,78,558, which accounted for 49 per cent of the total 34,25,723 households were getting tap water supply prior to the launch of the JJM on August 15, 2019.

It took the agrarian state almost 42 months to cover all its 34,25,723 households with the tap water supply with the help of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The other states and Union Territories (UTs) that recorded 100 per cent coverage of households with tap water supply included Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Haryana, Gujarat, Puducherry, and Telangana.

In the country, as many as 11,26,17,552 households, which accounted for 58.07 per cent of the total 19,39,44,462 households, had been got tap water supply.

On August 15, 2019, only 3,23,62,838 households in the nation were getting tap water supply, which was mere 16.69 per cent of the total households. Since then, 8,02,54,714 households had been provided with water supply through tap connections, achieving 49.67 per cent coverage of the remaining 16,15,81,624 households in August 2019.