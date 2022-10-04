Alleging misuse of Punjab Assembly, BJP stages statewide agitation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Alleging misuse of the Assembly, the state unit of the BJP today held protests against the AAP government across Punjab.

Party leaders and workers staged protests in different parts of Punjab under the statues of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Where there were no statues, the BJP workers organised protests under life-size portraits of Dr Ambedkar.

Briefing reporters along the sidelines of a protest outside the party office here, state BJP general secretary Dr Subhash Sharma said, “There is no provision on the vote of confidence motion in the Constitution.”

Besides, he pointed out, the Bhagwant Mann government sent the agenda to the Governor in writing and there was no mention of the vote of confidence. He claimed the AAP government in order to please its leader Arvind Kejriwal enacted a farce in the Vidhan Sabha and insulted the Governor as well as the Constitution.

The BJP leader said his party had boycotted today’s session and had instead preferred to go to the “people’s parliament”. He said the party had earlier organised mock Vidhan Sabha sessions to highlight the failures of the government.

Sharma said: “In a democracy, people’s court is the supreme. The BJP is presenting its case before the people as how the AAP government is befooling people by enacting farcical dramas like the vote of confidence without any constitutional provision and when there is no challenge from anyone to the government.”