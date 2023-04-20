Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 20

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has been stopped by the Punjab Police from Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar, as she was trying to board a flight to London, said Punjab Police sources.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has been detained by Punjab police from Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar as she was trying to board a flight to London: Punjab Police Sources pic.twitter.com/yM6m00KuvM — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Police launched a major crackdown in March against Amritpal Singh and the members of his "Waris Punjab De" outfit.

He escaped the police in Jalandhar district on March 18 by switching vehicles and changing appearances.