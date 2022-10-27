Amritsar peon booked for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe

Chandigarh, October 26
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign against corruption on Wednesday registered a bribery case against a peon Gurdhir Singh, posted at tehsil office 2, Amritsar, for demanding and accepting bribe Rs 1 lakh.
A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said Gurdhir Singh was booked on the basis of an online complaint lodged by Jaibir Singh, a resident of Kakka Kandiala village in Tarn Taran district.
Jaibir had complained to the Vigilance Bureau that Gurdhir Singh had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to help his mother-in-law for furnishing an no objection certificate (NOC) to execute registry of a plot, the spokesperson said.
