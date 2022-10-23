Amritsar to host G20 meeting in March: Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 22

The holy city will host a two-day G20 meet on education from March 14, announced Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a visit to the Golden Temple here on Saturday.

India will hold over 200 G20-related meetings across the country during its presidency of the grouping that will begin on December 1 and continue till November 30, 2023.

Golden chance for state This is a golden chance for Punjab to present itself as a land of opportunities and for opening job avenues for the youth. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

To review the preparations for the summit, the CM held a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here today. He said leading countries would discuss education, labour and other crucial issues at the meet.

The CM said extensive arrangements would be made for the success of the global event. It will promote Punjab as a preferred destination for business on the international level and also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses.

During the event, the holy city will be administratively divided into five major sectors.