ASI dies of bullet injury under mysterious circumstances in Muktsar

Muktsar, September 6
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) died of a bullet injury suffered from his own service weapon under mysterious circumstances at the Muktsar court complex on Tuesday.
The deceased Kulwinder Singh (53), a resident of Burj Sidhwan village here, was posted at the district Police Lines. He had brought some jail inmates to the court on Tuesday.
However, he was found lying dead near the ‘bakshikhana’ of the court.
DSP Jagdish Kumar said the police had started investigation in this regard. The body was sent to the Civil Hospital for the post-mortem examination.
Notably, this is the second such incident in the district in the past fortnight. On August 21, ASI Qasim Ali had died of a bullet injury under mysterious circumstances at a parking lot in the district Police Lines.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, Bangladesh agree to begin talks on free trade, Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta
Delhi raises protection of minorities | Both sides to jointl...
Learn to share: SC tells Punjab, Haryana CMs to sort out SYL
Punjab not cooperating, says Centre
India clears world's 1st nasal Covid vaccine
Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC receives regulatory approvals for ...
On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav
Sharad says none better than Bihar CM to lead anti-BJP front
ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s premises not searched, AAP ...