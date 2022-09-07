ASI dies of bullet injury under mysterious circumstances in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 6

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) died of a bullet injury suffered from his own service weapon under mysterious circumstances at the Muktsar court complex on Tuesday.

The deceased Kulwinder Singh (53), a resident of Burj Sidhwan village here, was posted at the district Police Lines. He had brought some jail inmates to the court on Tuesday.

However, he was found lying dead near the ‘bakshikhana’ of the court.

DSP Jagdish Kumar said the police had started investigation in this regard. The body was sent to the Civil Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

Notably, this is the second such incident in the district in the past fortnight. On August 21, ASI Qasim Ali had died of a bullet injury under mysterious circumstances at a parking lot in the district Police Lines.

