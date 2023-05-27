At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 26

A giant digital screen has been made operational at the main entrance of the Golden Temple to educate visitors about the dos and don’ts while gaining access to the shrine.

The screen provides information in Punjabi, Hindi and English about the code of conduct to be observed at the holy place. For visitors’ convenience, information about the designated places to deposit footwear and cloak rooms for the luggage is also displayed on the screen.

Unsavoury incidents May 20, 2023: A scuffle breaks out outside the Golden Temple over an outstation visitor allegedly carrying tobacco in his pocket April 17: A girl with Tricolour painted on her cheek stopped at the shrine; later, it was stated she was not properly dressed May 18, 2022: An elderly woman belonging to Bihar beaten up for allegedly smoking inside the Golden Temple complex

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “In the coming days, information related to Sikh history and traditions, and important spots within the shrine will be added. The screen has been offered by Jaspreet Singh of the UK and the Dubai-based Oberoi Group,” he said.

Sewadars have been groomed to be polite in explaining the Sikh maryada. Recently, the SGPC had also deputed women at entry points for frisking devotees.

Politeness our focus The shrine is visited by people of various faiths, some of whom are unaware of the norms. It has been our aim to educate them. We have instructed our sewadars to be polite with visitors. —Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC president

The steps have been taken in the wake of controversies in the past when the SGPC task force and visitors were involved in altercations.

Dhami said the steps were necessary to avoid controversies over petty issues that “make way for a wrong narrative against Sikhs on social media”.

“We understand that the shrine is visited by people of various faiths, some of whom are unaware of the norms. It has been our endeavour to educate them. We have instructed our sewadars to be polite with the visitors,” he said. The screen provides information to devotees such as entering the “parikrama” by covering the head with a cloth, avoiding wearing short clothes, removing shoes and washing hands and feet before going inside.

Tobacco, cigarette, ‘bidi’, alcohol and other intoxicants are strictly prohibited.

Photography and videography also prohibited without permission.