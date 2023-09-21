 Bank manager among four held for Rs 57 lakh cyber fraud : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Bank manager among four held for Rs 57 lakh cyber fraud

Bank manager among four held for Rs 57 lakh cyber fraud

Rs 17.35 lakh seized | Various bank accounts of accused frozen

Bank manager among four held for Rs 57 lakh cyber fraud


Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 20

In a major breakthrough, the Ludhiana police on Wednesday busted an inter-state cyber fraud gang involved in a big scam, resulting in the illegal transfer and withdrawal of Rs 57 lakh from the bank account of an NRI customer here.

Manager identified targets

The gang was led by Sukhjit Singh, manager at HDFC Bank, who used to identify potential targets, including NRIs, elderly persons and dormant account holders.

Mandeep Sidhu, Commissioner of Police

The police have arrested four key gangsters, including Sukhjit Singh, a relationship manager at HDFC Bank here, Luv Kumar of Bihar, Nilesh Pandey of Ghazipur and Abhishek of Delhi.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mandeep Singh Sidhu, told The Tribune that the NRI, Ramandeep M Grewal, had lodged a complaint with the police on September 5, following which a case was registered at the Sadar police station here.

“An investigation was immediately launched with the help of the bank branch concerned,” he said.

Sidhu disclosed that the crime came to light when the bank manager, Punit Sahni, was analysing large transaction report, revealing the magnitude of the cyber fraud.

“The gang was led by Sukhjit Singh, who used to identify potential targets, including NRIs, elderly individuals and dormant account holders,” he said, while stating that the gangsters hacked the account of Grewal, an NRI residing in the UK, whose linked mobile number had been disconnected and re-issued.

The police investigation revealed that Sukhjit and his accomplice Luv Kumar had managed to lure the new owner of the NRI’s disconnected and re-issued mobile number with a promise of providing him a job. “They secured his identity proofs and ultimately ported the number to themselves,” the CP said.

With compromised personal details, the gangsters, led by the bank official, hacked into the NRI customer’s net banking using OTPs, changed the linked email address, added beneficiaries and ordered a new debit card via net banking.

Sidhu revealed that Rs 57 lakh was transferred from the NRI’s account to three other bank accounts held by their accomplice Sneha of Chandigarh, Kirna Devi of Faridabad and Nilesh Pandey of Ghazipur.

“Substantial recoveries have been made, including Rs 17.35 lakh, Rs 7.24 lakh frozen in various bank accounts, a MacBook Air, four mobile phones, three cheque books and eight ATM debit/credit cards,” Sidhu added.

#cyber crime

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

2
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

3
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

4
Diaspora

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

5
Punjab

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

6
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

7
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

8
India

G7 joint statement skips any reference to Nijjar killing

9
Punjab

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

10
Diaspora

Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...

Women’s Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Women's Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Why OBC quota in women’s Bill is a problem

Why OBC quota in women's Bill is a problem

‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress

‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress

Words not in original text drafted by Ambedkar: BJP

Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel

Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel


Cities

View All

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

ASI arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe