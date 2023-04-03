BJP has always been against President’s rule, says Ashwani Sharma

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 2

State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma today said Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was associated with a party, which had a history of misusing Article 356.

Sharma said the BJP had always been against President’s rule. After coming out of the Patiala jail yesterday, Sidhu had alleged that there was a conspiracy to impose President’s rule in the state.

The BJP state chief spoke on the sidelines of a booth-level workers’ meeting ahead of the upcoming Jalandhar bypoll.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the Congress was heading for a split in the state.

Sharma said, “I want to ask Sidhu which party misused Article 356 the most? The BJP has always been against President’s rule and believes in democracy.” He said, “His (Sidhu’s) party neither trusts the courts nor the Constitution. He is only indulging in political rhetoric.”

Targeting the AAP government, the Union Minister said, “Everyday there are reports of murders and extortions. Where is the state headed?” He said, “Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can empower the nation.”

#ashwani sharma #BJP #Congress #navjot sidhu