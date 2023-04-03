BJP has always been against President’s rule, says Ashwani Sharma

Jalandhar, April 2
State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma today said Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was associated with a party, which had a history of misusing Article 356.
Sharma said the BJP had always been against President’s rule. After coming out of the Patiala jail yesterday, Sidhu had alleged that there was a conspiracy to impose President’s rule in the state.
The BJP state chief spoke on the sidelines of a booth-level workers’ meeting ahead of the upcoming Jalandhar bypoll.
Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the Congress was heading for a split in the state.
Sharma said, “I want to ask Sidhu which party misused Article 356 the most? The BJP has always been against President’s rule and believes in democracy.” He said, “His (Sidhu’s) party neither trusts the courts nor the Constitution. He is only indulging in political rhetoric.”
Targeting the AAP government, the Union Minister said, “Everyday there are reports of murders and extortions. Where is the state headed?” He said, “Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can empower the nation.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
Package contains three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48...