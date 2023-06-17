BJP to hold rally in Longowal today

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, June 16

Well aware about the importance of rural voters, the BJP has decided to organise a big rally at Longowal town on Saturday. A stronghold of the AAP, Longowal is part of the Sunam Assembly constituency, from where AAP minister Aman Arora had won in the last election with 75,277 votes, the highest margin in the state .

“We are hopeful that thousands of residents will attend the rally that will be addressed by Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other senior leaders,” said Daman Bajwa, state secretary of the BJP.

“Thousands of party workers from Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts will attend our rally. Apart from national leaders, our state leaders will also share their thoughts with workers,” said Jatinder Kalra, BJP’s state coordinator cell.