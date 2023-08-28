Punjab: Boutiques evading tax to feel the heat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

The government will launch a drive to inspect boutiques, especially those running from residential premises, for GST violations and tax evasion.

It is suspected that these boutiques that have mushroomed across the state are evading the payment of the GST in full. A senior AAP MLA had brought this practice to the knowledge of Finance Minister Harpal Cheema. A routine inspection at a boutique in Mohali had uncovered GST evasion of Rs 16 lakh.

The Finance Department has now instructed a team of officials to identify suspect boutiques and conduct surprise checks, including on the ones that sell products online.

A similar drive to check tax evasion by the IELTS coaching centres was started by the government recently.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said: “We are trying to increase the income of the state by plugging loopholes in the process of tax collection.”

#Goods and Services Tax GST #IELTS #Mohali