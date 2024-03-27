BSF seizes 2 drones near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, Tarn Taran

PTI

Chandigarh, March 27

The BSF has seized two drones near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, officials said on Wednesday.

A partially damaged hexacopter was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) from a wheat field near Panjgrain village in Amritsar on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the force said.

A farmer had spotted the drone in the field and informed the BSF.

The second drone was seized by the BSF from a field in Tarn Taran’s Thekalan village on Wednesday, the spokesperson said. This information also came from a farmer.

