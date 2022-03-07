BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

Chandigarh, March 7
A Pakistani drone was shot down by the Border Security Force in the Ferozepur area on Monday.
BSF men heard humming sounds of a suspicious flying object coming from the Pakistani side at about 2.55 am.
The troops were alerted immediately and the ‘flying object’ was shot down. Para bombs were also fired to illuminate the area. According to sources, the drone recovered is a DJI’s Matrice 300 RTK.
The security forces also recovered a small green-coloured bag attached to the drone, containing four yellow packets and a small black one.
Gross weight of the contraband items was 4.17 kg. The black packet weighed about 250 gm, the BSF spokesperson said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all-o...
UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 8.5 per cent polling in first two hours of voting in last phase
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanas...
Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine
In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation
Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams West's pressure over Ukraine, asks: ‘Did you write to India?’
In western envoys' joint letter on Russia, says ‘are we your...
Zelenskyy says Russia sanctions not sufficient
Heaps criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the...