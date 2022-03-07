BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 7

A Pakistani drone was shot down by the Border Security Force in the Ferozepur area on Monday.

BSF men heard humming sounds of a suspicious flying object coming from the Pakistani side at about 2.55 am.

The troops were alerted immediately and the ‘flying object’ was shot down. Para bombs were also fired to illuminate the area. According to sources, the drone recovered is a DJI’s Matrice 300 RTK.

The security forces also recovered a small green-coloured bag attached to the drone, containing four yellow packets and a small black one.

Gross weight of the contraband items was 4.17 kg. The black packet weighed about 250 gm, the BSF spokesperson said.