BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near border post in Amritsar sector

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, February 3

The Border Security Force shot down a drone that was smuggling in contraband from Pakistan in the Amritsar sector in the wee hours of Friday.

The drone and the contraband.

"On the intervening night of February 2-3 at about 2.30am, alert BSF troops shot down a Pakistani drone which had intruded into the area of responsibility of Rear Kakkar Border Outpost in Amritsar sector, a BSF officer said.

The drone has been recovered on Friday morning between the border fence and the Zero Line. A packet of contraband, wrapped in yellow polythene, has also been recovered.

A search of the area is being undertaken.

The drone was carrying a packet weighing about 5kg, suspected to be heroin.

According to BSF officials, the quadcopter bore labels in Chinese script along with translation in broken English. The drone appeared to be assembled locally.

This is the third incident of cross-border smuggling in Punjab sector over the past two days.

On February 1, the BSF recovered 2.6kg narcotics, suspected to be heroin that was believed to be dropped by a drone along the International Border in Fazilka sector.

The BSF troops had fired at a drone near Mumbeke village and later recovered three packets of contraband, along with a blinker device, from a wheat field near the village.

On January 31, a BSF area domination patrol had recovered three packets, containing about 1.76 kg of narcotics, near Maboke village in the Ferozepur sector.