BSP names 2 more nominees for Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 25

The BSP today announced the ticket to two more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. It announced the candidature of Lakhbir Singh Nikka from Bathinda and Kulwant Singh Mehto from Fatehgarh Sahib.

The names were cleared by BSP Punjab in-charge Randhir S Beniwal in consultation with party chief Mayawati.

State president Jasvir Garhi said Nikka was a district president of the party. He was known to take up issues of the Dalit community, including a matter pertaining to a land dispute over the Guru Ravidas gurdwara in Talwandi Sabo.

Mehto is the state secretary of the party and has been in-charge of the party in Fatehgarh Sahib for the past two years.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Lok Sabha