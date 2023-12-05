Hoshiarpur: Cane growers call off protest, to meet Cabinet sub-panel today

Hoshiarpur, December 4
Protesting under the banner of the Joint Sugarcane Struggle Committee, 10 farmer organisations of Doaba and Majha ended their protest today. They had been protesting on the National Highway in front of the Sugar Mill, Mukerian, demanding increase in the price of sugarcane and compensation for the damaged sugarcane crop. The administration assured them that their demands will be met after the meeting with the Cabinet sub-committee.
Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said on December 5, there will be a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee and members of the United Sugarcane Struggle Front at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Jahanpur said farmers’ main demands also include that a committee should be formed at the local level of the mills to solve the problems of the farmers. The demands of the employees on strike in the cooperative mills of Punjab should be resolved and the mills should be run immediately. He said the cost of production of sugarcane is Rs 470 per quintal, so price for sugarcane should be paid to the farmers accordingly. If the government does not agree to accept these demands, then the farmers will restart the struggle again.
