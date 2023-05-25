Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security in view of possible threats

New Delhi, May 25
The Centre has accorded ‘Z-plus’ category armed security cover to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad, official sources said here.
The 49-year-old will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.
The top-category 'Z-plus' cover will be provided to Mann all across India and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently accorded the sanction for this, the sources said.
They said the CRPF will soon take over the task and a team of 55 armed personnel has been earmarked for it.
The latest security cover, apart from the Punjab Police protection, will secure the chief minister's house and immediate family members too, the sources said.
Such a security cover for Mann was recommended by the central intelligence and security agencies during the preparation of a 'threat perception analysis' report of the chief minister in the wake of Khalistani activities in the border state, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case
The fifth accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of e...
Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak
Escalating signs of economic malaise in Europe send the euro...
Global tourists want to visit India, Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video-conf...
Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress
The Congress's attack comes a day after as many as 20 opposi...
MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’
Built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, INS Vikrant has a...