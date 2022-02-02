Centre focused on corporates, public ignored: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

Reacting to the Union Budget, state AAP chief Bhagwant Mann said the Centre was so focused on their ‘corporate friends’ that they completely neglected the common man and the middle class.

He said no special package for Punjab or farmers was a proof of the BJP government’s vindictiveness against them. He questioned how the Centre would provide 60 lakh jobs as it had already sold major government sectors to private players.

