Centre focused on corporates, public ignored: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, February 1
Reacting to the Union Budget, state AAP chief Bhagwant Mann said the Centre was so focused on their ‘corporate friends’ that they completely neglected the common man and the middle class.
He said no special package for Punjab or farmers was a proof of the BJP government’s vindictiveness against them. He questioned how the Centre would provide 60 lakh jobs as it had already sold major government sectors to private players.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...