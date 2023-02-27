Chinese drone shot down in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

The Border Security Force shot down a drone that had entered the Indian airspace from Pakistan in the Amritsar Sector during the wee hours on Sunday.

“On February 26 around 2.11 am, BSF troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory near Shahjada village of Amritsar district,” a BSF officer said.

“As per the laid down drill, the troops acted to intercept the drone by firing at it. The whole area was cordoned off and the police and the sister agencies concerned were alerted about the incident,” he added.

During the initial search, the BSF recovered a black-coloured drone identified as Chinese made DJI Matrice, in a partially damaged condition, lying near the Dhussi bundh in the vicinity of the village.

A thorough search of the area was in progress to ascertain whether the drone had dropped any contraband, the officer said.

There have been a number of incidents in the western theatre during this month where the BSF had shot down drones along the International Border and recovered large caches of narcotics, weapons and ammunition.

#Border Security Force BSF #China #Pakistan