Chinks in SAD (S) as Bibi Jagir Kaur ‘ignores’ leaders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Fissures seems to be visible within the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) as one of the main party leaders, Bibi Jagir Kaur, has formed her own outfit to contest the SGPC elections.

With the aim to “liberate” the SGPC from family control, Bibi Jagir Kaur had announced that she would contest the SGPC elections from the new outfit called the Shiromani Akali Panth.

However, she allegedly did not take any party leader into confidence before making such an important announcement. Party supremo Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa confirmed that Bibi Jagir Kaur did not take any party leader into confidence before making the announcement.

Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “The SAD (Sanyukt) is a political outfit and not a good option to contest elections of a religious body like the SGPC.” She said her main motive was to serve the Panth by “liberating” the SGPC.

The SAD (Sanyukt) leadership has also shown keen interest in the elections. Dhindsa accepted that there were differences between the party and Bibi.