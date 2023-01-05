Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann calls on Vice-President

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday made a courtesy call on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence here. Extending New Year greetings to the Vice-President, Mann expressed hope that the New Year would bring happiness, peace and prosperity for him and his family. TNS

Staff protest merger move

Ferozepur: Amid reports of merging Shaheed Bhagat Singh State Technical University (SBSSTU) with another state university, staff members today held a protest against any such move. Recently there have been reports that SBSSTU could be merged with either Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, or with Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala. OC

Dr Raju is NCM adviser

Amritsar: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has nominated eminent Sikh intellectual and Punjab BJP vice-president Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju as adviser on minority affairs. As a consultant, Dr Raju will assist, advise and guide the commission for the welfare and development of minority communities. TNS

Schools renamed in state

Chandigarh: To give honour to freedom fighters, martyred soldiers and eminent writers and make the next generations aware of the personalities, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has renamed 12 government schools after famous personalities. Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the department had decided to name government schools after the prominent personalities of the area so that they remain a source of inspiration for the next generations. TNS

2 inmates injured in brawl

Kapurthala: Two inmates were injured after a clash at the Kapurthala Modern Jail on Tuesday. The injured inmates have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Gurvir Singh. They have been admitted to the Civil Hospital. In the clash that took place after a minor argument they were attacked by four or five inmates, the injured said. A duty doctor said the inmates were undergoing treatment. Post the brawl, a search operation was conducted inside the jail premises during which three mobile phones, two SIM cards, two earphones and a data cable were seized.

#bhagwant mann #jagdeep dhankhar