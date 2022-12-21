Cold wave, fog bring cheer to wheat growers in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, December 20

The cold wave, accompanied by intense fog and moisture, in the past couple of days across the state has brought cheer to farmers as the present weather conditions — as per the agriculture experts — is beneficial for the wheat crop.

Good for crop The foggy weather is beneficial for wheat. Some days back, day temperature was high which was not conducive for the proper growth. Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, Agriculture expert

According to agricultural experts, early cold weather conditions will augur well for the ongoing wheat season and the climate conditions are conducive for the complete growth of wheat, which most likely will result in the maximum yield this season.

Agriculture expert and former Associate Director, KVK, PAU Regional Central, Bathinda, Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, said, “The foggy weather is beneficial for the sowing of the wheat crop. Some days back, day temperature was high which was not conducive for the proper growth. I suggest that farmers should also irrigate the crops as well. Even farmers should also use weedicides for the late sown wheat crops.”

Gurmeet Singh of Ghudda village in Bathinda said the cold weather was good for Rabi crops, including wheat, as it will enhance the quality of the grain.

“There is not going to be any adverse impact of the cold wave on the wheat crop at this stage. Rather the cold conditions will help crops which will result in the proper growth leading to higher yield,” said Shingara Singh, a farmer.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted and issued a warning for dense to very dense fog on December 21 at Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

In Punjab, Bathinda reeled under intense chill, recording a low of 3.4 degrees C. Amritsar also experienced a cold night with a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8.1 degrees Celsius, Ferozepur 6.3 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 5.8 degrees and Gurdaspur 4.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions were likely to prevail at isolated places in Punjab, while dense to very dense fog at most places over the next four to five days.

The biting cold wave conditions in the region have aggravated winter woes being faced by the residents, forcing them to remain indoors while many resorted to lighting up bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Dense fog for 5 days likely

Schools to open at 10 am from today

In the wake of dense fog, CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ordered that all government, private and aided schools will open at 10 am from Wednesday onwards

A communication issued reads primary schools would function between 10 am and 3 pm and middle, high and senior secondary schools from 10 am to 4 pm

The timing will remain in effect till January 21

Visibility in Abohar zero

As dense fog engulfed Abohar and most of the surrounding villages on Tuesday, visibility nosedived to almost nil till 11 am

Attendance in educational institutions was also below normal

The minimum temperature was 8 degrees Celsius

