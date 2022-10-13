Congress councillor held in transport tender scam

Ludhiana, October 12
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Sunny Bhalla, alias Gagandeep, Congress councillor from Ward no 82 and an aide of former Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in the transport tender scam. The news of Bhalla being taken into custody had been doing the rounds in the city since noon as the VB had summoned him for questioning.
However, it was late in the evening that Ludhiana Range VB Senior Superintendent of Police RPS Sandhu confirmed his arrest after nominating him as an accused in the FIR registered against Ashu and other senior officials of the department.
Although VB officials did not elaborate on any fresh evidence against Sunny Bhalla about his involvement in the transport tender scam, sources said it was based on information extracted from Sunny during various rounds of questioning after the former minister’s arrest.
It was alleged that the VB had received some information from the mobile phone or computer data of former Deputy Director of Food and Supplies Department RK Singla during the search conducted at his house here recently.
Bureau officials said Bhalla would be produced in court on Thursday for seeking orders for his custodial interrogation.
