Congress ex-MLA joins AAP

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 9
In a setback to the Congress in the district ahead of Lok Sabha elections, District Congress Committee president and former MLA Gurpreet Singh GP, along with his supporters, joined AAP today at the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Meet Hayer. He is likely to be fielded from Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary seat. He blamed indiscipline in the party for his defection to AAP. His deserting the Congress has come as a major bolt for the party as he was actively engaged in party work till yesterday. Sources revealed that he had already struck a deal with AAP high command about a month ago.
