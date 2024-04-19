Congress rift comes to fore in Bathinda over ticket given to Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu

Bathinda, April 18
Infighting in the Congress has come to the fore over the ticket given to former MLA Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu from Bathinda as Congress Bathinda (R) president Khushbaz Singh Jattana today held a meeting of his supporters from Talwandi Sabo at his house here.
Jattana had contested two Assembly elections in 2017 and 2022 unsuccessfully on Congress ticket from Talwandi Sabo. Jattana and Jeetmohinder are arch rivals.
Supporters spoke against the party decision to give ticket to one who had left the party by winning from the Congress and joined the party last year again.
Talking to The Tribune, Khushbaz Jattan said, “I am a loyal solider of the party, but there was disappointment among workers after ticket was given to Sidhu against whom they all have been fighting for the past 10 years. I called the meeting of the my supporters at my residence”.
He said, “I will take up their issues with the party high command and wait what action they take. We will decide the next course of action in coming days.”
