Delhi leaders absent in Punjab, all’s not well in AAP: Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Seeing the Delhi leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party inactive in Punjab in this Lok Sabha election, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday said that everything does not seem well within the broom party.

The senior Congress leader also pointed out that even AAPs Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, have not been active in the state. It establishes that the AAP was going through internal turmoil.

“Raghav Chadha, who was considered to be the super CM of Punjab has gone to the UK for an eye treatment. Does he think that the doctors and medical services in India are not adequate that he went to the UK? Similarly, Sandeep Pathak has not held a single rally in Punjab,” Bajwa added.

The opposition leader said that the other Rajya Sabha members of the AAP, including Balbir Singh Seechewal, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal, Sanjeev Arora and Vikramjit Singh Sahney appeared to have kept mum. They have not been seen participating in the election campaign.

“Earlier the AAP leadership had appointed some Delhi-based supervisors in almost every department to oversee the functioning. Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had been keeping an eye on the functioning of the Punjab Government through his loyalists. Why don’t these people go to the ground and seek votes, when the AAP has been facing tough questions from the people belonging to different sections of the society, mainly farmers?” quipped Bajwa.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Partap Singh Bajwa