Sidhu Moosewala murder: Key accused Sachin Thapan to be extradited soon, says Punjab DGP

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, August 30

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan will soon be extradited to the country to face a trial in the case, officiating Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said today.

In a video statement released this afternoon regarding the detention of Thapan, alias Sachin Bishnoi, in Azerbaijan, the DGP said Thapan was tracked in a major joint operation by the Punjab Police and central agencies. “The Indian Government has acted swiftly to get Thapan detained after he was tracked. The necessary documents for his extradition have been completed. He will be brought here soon.”

The Tribune had reported that Thapan was detained in Azerbaijan. The DGP’s statement is an official confirmation about his detention. As per the police challan submitted in a Mansa court, Thapan holds the key to several unknown aspects regarding the conspiracy to kill Moosewala. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the orders to eliminate Sidhu Moosewala, but Thapan, along with Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, had arranged the weapons and funded the killing. The police do not know the amount of money paid and through which channel. They also do not know the main suppliers of the weapons.

Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of Lawrence, while Sachin is the son of one of the workers employed by the Bishnoi family at Dutteranwali village near Abohar.

Anmol was reportedly tracked down to Kenya. The police said both had fled the country before the killing of Moosewala. They had made fake passports.

Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. on May 29.

