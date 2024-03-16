Dr Balbir in campaign mode, opens Community Health Centre

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 15

Soon after being chosen as contestant for the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and Health Minister has started campaigning in his constituency.

After inaugurating four operation theatres at Government Rajindra Hospital worth over Rs 7 crore yesterday, the minister today inaugurated the upgraded Community Health Centre (CHC) at Ghanaur, costing Rs 7.5 crore.

The Health Minister, who was accompanied by MLAs Gurlal Ghanaur and Neena Mittal, said the Community Health Centre at Ghanaur had been upgraded from a 20-bed hospital to a 50-bed hospital, providing better healthcare services to patients.

Having a close relationship with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Health Minister emerged as the strongest contender from Patiala, according to an internal party survey, assessing winnability before fielding candidates.

Dr Balbir has been actively involved in local politics, participating in Rajindra Gymkhana and Mahindra Club elections and monitoring the city’s development projects through monthly meetings with civic officials.

He has also been conducting surprise inspections at government hospitals and clinics in the district to oversee their operations.

The announcement of Dr Balbir’s candidature has heated up the political atmosphere in the royal city after sitting MP Preneet Kaur formally joins BJP on Thursday.

Likely to be fielded, Preneet enjoys a considerable support among voters of the city and surrounding areas and is considered to be accessible.

But it will not be a cakewalk for the veteran politician. Riding on royal legacy will not be enough as she will have to counter anti-incumbency and resentment of protesting farmers, who are pressing the government for implementing legal guarantees on the MSP and threatened to oppose BJP leaders during their campaign.

The ruling AAP government, with eight sitting MLAs, is expected to pose a significant challenge in breaking the stronghold of the royal family.

