Drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector seized

Chandigarh, March 11

The Border Security Force seized about 3 kg of narcotics that was dropped by a drone in the Amritsar sector during the early hours of Saturday. “On March 11, around 3.12 am, BSF troops heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory in the area near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district,” a BSF officer said.

The troops acted to intercept the drone by firing at it. They heard the sound of something being dropped in the fields, he added.

During the initial search of the area, the BSF troops recovered three packets, suspected to be heroin, weighing 3.055 kgs from the fields adjoining the village.

This is the seventh border incident in Punjab within a week. On March 10, the BSF shot down a drone in the adjoining Gurdaspur sector and recovered an AK 47 rifle along with two magazines and 40 rounds of ammunition.

The same day, the BSF had also apprehended a Pakistani national who had crossed over “inadvertently” in the Ferozepur sector. He was later handed over to the Pakistan Rangers after questioning and verification.

On March 9, a Pakistani national was apprehended in Gurdaspur and a Bangladeshi national was arrested in Amritsar. Both were trying to enter India illegally.