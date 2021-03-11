Ex-sarpanch's son gets 'extortion' call in Bathinda

Bathinda, June 4
A family member of former sarpanch of Kothe Inder Singhwala village in Bathinda today alleged he received an extortion call for Rs 5 lakh from an international number and the caller threatened him of “dire consequences” if he failed to pay the amount.
Pargat Singh, sarpanch, Kothe Inder Singhwala, said, “Mintu works as a labourer and cannot pay the money demanded by the caller. We have submitted a complaint to the police in this regard.”
A police official said, “We have received a complaint and have intimated senior officials.” Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.
