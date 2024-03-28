Farm worker dies by suicide

Abohar, March 27
A 24-year-old farm worker, identified as Arjun, ended his life by hanging himself in his house in Dodewala village near Abohar.
The deceased teenager’s parents said that Arjun was upset as wages were not allegedly paid by the landlord for about six months and he was not allowed to go to his home to celebrate Holi festival.
Wahabwala police said that inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated after receiving information about the incident. Further action may be taken after recording statements of his parents, the police said.
