 Farmer’s death: Kin want Sangrur villager’s body without post mortem, Patiala cops deny request : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Farmer’s death: Kin want Sangrur villager’s body without post mortem, Patiala cops deny request

Farmer’s death: Kin want Sangrur villager’s body without post mortem, Patiala cops deny request

Farmer unions say will return on Wednesday to get body

Farmer’s death: Kin want Sangrur villager’s body without post mortem, Patiala cops deny request

Farmers outside mortuary of Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, August 22

Relatives and family members of a farmer, who died during a protest in Sangrur on Monday, had heated arguments with thePatialapolice as they demanded that the body of 70-year-old Pritam Singh — kept at Government Rajindra Hospital for post-mortem — be handed over to them.

The wanted to take the body to Sangrur without a postmortem and sought compensation besides a criminal case against erring cops.

However, thePatialapolice rejected the family's request and did not allow the deceased farmer's body to be taken without a post-mortem examination. This led to heated arguments between the police and the farmers, following which the relatives had to return empty-handed. The accompanying farmers claimed that they will return tomorrow in large numbers to take the body.

BKU leaders accompanying the deceased farmer's family, stated, "The family either wants no post-mortem or in Sangrur if it has to be done at all. However, the police and hospital authorities are reluctant as they suspect that we will keep the body at the dharna site.”

DSP-City-I Sanjeev Singla said as per the set procedure the body can be handed over only if the Sangrur police give in writing that the postmortem is to be conducted in that district.

“Even in that case the body will be handed over to the Sangrur cops as the hospital cannot release the body without postmortem, which is a must to ascertain the cause of death,” he said, adding that they have made security arrangements at the hospital to maintain law and order as patients from across the state are referred here.

On Monday the farmer union wanted to block the Sangrur-Barnala national highway and also the Badbar toll plaza but Sangrur police refused to let them.

Police said the farmers forced their way through barricades using tractor-trolleys. Pritam Singh, who hailed from Mander village in Sangrur, came under a tractor-trolley belonging to one of the protesters and sustained severe injuries and later died during treatment, according to police. Many cops were also injured in the melee.

#Government Rajindra Hospital Patiala #Sangrur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

One dead in Punjab's Sangrur as farmers clash with police over 'detention' of farm leaders ahead of planned protest

2
Haryana

Faridabad: 8-year-old boy stuck in society elevator for two hours; starts doing homework to stay calm

3
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO scientist says will postpone landing from August 23 to August 27 if…

4
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar participates in YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s fan meet up, opposition calls it insensitive move

5
Chandigarh

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh

6
Chandigarh

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from lockers of arrested Chandigarh MC sanitary inspector

7
Punjab

Airport agency flags security breach during Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann’s flight

8
Haryana

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

9
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

10
Trending

Popular Haryanvi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40

Don't Miss

View All
Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Top News

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

Lander Module scheduled to make a touch down at 6:04 pm on W...

Punjab, Haryana farmers seek flood relief, march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border

As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh

Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, e...

Farmer’s death: FIR registered against farmers at Longowal police station in Sangrur

Farmer’s death: FIR registered against farmers at Longowal police station in Sangrur

The case registered under Sections 307, 323, 353, 186, 148 a...

Prime Minister Modi arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit

Prime Minister Modi arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit

South Africa is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS ...


Cities

View All

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

AirAsia X to resume direct flights between holy city Amritsar, Kuala Lumpur

Trenches dug up to lay pipes on Mall road in Amritsar irk commuters

Bomb hoax delays Amritsar-Gatwick flight by four hours

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh

CBI recovers Rs 1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested Chandigarh MC official

Airport agency flags security breach during Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann’s flight

Nod to single firm for temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra

Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest?

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest

Police didn't allow her to meet minor rape victim, says DCW chief Swati Maliwal; ends dharna at hospital

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

St stephen’s admissions: Supreme Court dismisses pleas filed by Delhi University, UGC

Army wives hold session on inspiring stories

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Jalandhar: Brothers' bodies yet to be traced

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

Body of Hoshiarpur youth drowned in Canada reaches home, cremated

Ludhiana: Police on toes ahead of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

Ludhiana: Police on toes ahead of farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Purchase tomatoes @ Rs 50 per kg at Ludhiana wholesale market

Farmer suicide: Protest outside MLA’s residence, effigy burnt

International airport project misses 5th deadline, Aug 30 fresh target

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

Salary not paid, faculty to start pen-down strike from today

Flood relief issue: SAD protest at Devigarh today

Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Congress leader alleges AAP MLA's role in property encroachment