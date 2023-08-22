Farmer’s death: Kin want Sangrur villager’s body without post mortem, Patiala cops deny request

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, August 22

Relatives and family members of a farmer, who died during a protest in Sangrur on Monday, had heated arguments with thePatialapolice as they demanded that the body of 70-year-old Pritam Singh — kept at Government Rajindra Hospital for post-mortem — be handed over to them.

The wanted to take the body to Sangrur without a postmortem and sought compensation besides a criminal case against erring cops.

However, thePatialapolice rejected the family's request and did not allow the deceased farmer's body to be taken without a post-mortem examination. This led to heated arguments between the police and the farmers, following which the relatives had to return empty-handed. The accompanying farmers claimed that they will return tomorrow in large numbers to take the body.

BKU leaders accompanying the deceased farmer's family, stated, "The family either wants no post-mortem or in Sangrur if it has to be done at all. However, the police and hospital authorities are reluctant as they suspect that we will keep the body at the dharna site.”

DSP-City-I Sanjeev Singla said as per the set procedure the body can be handed over only if the Sangrur police give in writing that the postmortem is to be conducted in that district.

“Even in that case the body will be handed over to the Sangrur cops as the hospital cannot release the body without postmortem, which is a must to ascertain the cause of death,” he said, adding that they have made security arrangements at the hospital to maintain law and order as patients from across the state are referred here.

On Monday the farmer union wanted to block the Sangrur-Barnala national highway and also the Badbar toll plaza but Sangrur police refused to let them.

Police said the farmers forced their way through barricades using tractor-trolleys. Pritam Singh, who hailed from Mander village in Sangrur, came under a tractor-trolley belonging to one of the protesters and sustained severe injuries and later died during treatment, according to police. Many cops were also injured in the melee.

