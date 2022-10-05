Abohar: Farmers end stir after 48 days

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 4

Farmers, protesting under the banner of the BKU-Rajewal for the past 48 days, today ended their stir after DC Himanshu Aggarwal and SP Bhupinder Singh intervened.

Earlier, Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar joined the dharna and criticised the district administration and AAP leaders for not contacting the protesters even after the death of 55-year-old farmer Sukhwinder Shinda of Dalmirkhera village on Sunday evening.

BKU spokesman Rajan Singh said the DC and the SP assured farmers that a family member of Sukhwinder would be given a government job and fiscal aid. After this, the kin agreed for the autopsy of the body. The last rites will be performed at Dalmirkhera village tomorrow. The administration has also assured the farmers that the process to assess loss to the cotton crop and fruit orchards will be completed soon to pave the way for compensation.

