Farmers protest eviction move

Abohar, January 17
Activists of the Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, the Dehati Mazdoor Sabha and the Kulhind Kisan Sabha held a protest yesterday against the move of the government to evict them from the agricultural land “they have been cultivating for years”.
Hundreds of acres had been reportedly allotted to the Agriculture Department to run the seed farm near the research station of Punjab Agricultural University.
Some families were hired to serve as farm workers, who were reportedly treated as tenants. They later settled at Ajit Nagar, Dhani Kadaka Singh and Burjmuhar villages.
