Farmers to block rail routes at 44 places in Punjab today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

In a decision that would greatly affect rail traffic in the state, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) announced to hold a ‘rail roko’ protest in 44 places across 22 districts on Sunday. They said they would block rail routes from 12 pm to 4 pm which would disrupt the schedule of trains and cause inconvenience to passengers.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said, “The farmers would stop trains only near railway crossings and railway stations.”

He also urged the farmers to refrain from blocking trains elsewhere in order to avoid any accidents.

Pandher also advised travellers to avoid boarding trains during the protest as it would mean hours of inconvenience for them. As per the announcements, the morcha has announced to block rail routes at eight places in Amritsar, four in Gurdaspur and Ferozpur, three in Tarn Taran, two in Hoshiarpur, Faridkot, Moga, Patiala and one each in Kapurthala, Mukatsar, Fazilka, Bathinda, Malerkotla, Mansa, Mohali, Pathankot, and Ropar.

Criticising the state’s BJP leadership, Pandher said, they should listen to their conscience and support the farming community.

The farm leader added that they were misleading the public by issuing false and unsubstantiated statements on the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Samyukt Kisan Morcha