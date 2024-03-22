Farmers to observe Shahadat Diwas at Khanauri, Shambhu

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 21

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) have decided to hold ‘Shahadat Diwas’ at Shambhu and Khanauri borders to pay homage to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23.

Olympic medallist and international wrestler Bajrang Punia and other personalities will also participate in the event.

Sources said the decision to hold Shahadat Diwas was taken following remark by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that separatism had raised its ugly head in Punjab through the protest.

