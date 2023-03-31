Father sets minor girls on fire

PTI

Hoshiarpur, March 30

A man allegedly sprinkled petrol on his two minor daughters and set them on fire at Berring village in the district, leaving them seriously injured, the police said on Thursday.

The accused Vidya Ram has been arrested.

ASI Ranvir Singh said Ram’s wife Poonam Sharma lodged a complaint alleging that her husband hit her with a burning log following which her clothes caught fire. However, she managed to control the blaze. Later, Ram sprinkled petrol on his daughters, aged 16 and 10, and set them afire. Both girls were admitted to a hospital here from where they were referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh.