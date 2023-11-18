Fazilka nodal officers, DSPs issued notice

Fazilka, November 17
The district administration today served show-cause notices on nodal officers and Deputy Superintendents of Police over their alleged failure to check stubble burning in their respective areas.
Sources said the administration issued notices to Chief Agriculture Officer and three tehsildars.
SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi said three DSPs, who were assigned the job to check fires, were also issued show-cause notice.
Recently, 174 stubble burning incidents were reported in a single day in the district.
Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal said 57 per cent less cases of fires had been witnessed in the district as compared to the previous year. She said 978 stubble burning incidents had been reported by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre so far as compared to 2,257 last year.
